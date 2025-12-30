Florida State visits No. 12 North Carolina after Wilson’s 21-point game

Florida State Seminoles (7-6) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (7-6) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -14.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts Florida State after Caleb Wilson scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 99-51 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 at home. North Carolina has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Seminoles have gone 0-2 away from home. Florida State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina scores 81.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 78.3 Florida State allows. Florida State has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.7 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 63.1% over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.