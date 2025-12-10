Fernandez scores 27, Delaware beats George Washington 70-58

Justyn Fernandez had 27 points in Delaware's 70-58 win against George Washington on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justyn Fernandez had 27 points in Delaware’s 70-58 win against George Washington on Wednesday night.

Fernandez added seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-6). Macon Emory scored 13 points and Christian Bliss had 12.

Trey Autry led the Revolutionaries (8-3) with 17 points. Garrett Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for George Washington. Rafael Castro also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Delaware took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Fernandez led the Blue Hens with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 31-29 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

