Duke Miles scores 22 points as No. 13 Vanderbilt beats Memphis 77-70 in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 22 points as No. 13 Vanderbilt weathered a second-half Memphis rally to remain undefeated with a 77-70 overtime win on Wednesday night.

After the game was tied at 66-all in the extra period, Jalen Washington scored inside and Miles converted four straight free throws. Washington hit two free throws with 57 seconds left that gave the Commodores (11-0) a 74-66 lead.

Miles and Washington, who finished with 14 points, made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Tyler Tanner had 16 points.

NO. 7 GONZAGA 98, CAMPBELL 70

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-18 shooting as Gonzaga beat Campbell.

Graham Ike added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Steele Venters had 13 points for Gonzaga (11-1).

Dovydas Butka had 19 points and DJ Smith added 18 for Campbell (5-6), which shot just 5 for 23 from 3-point range and was also outscored 64-38 in the paint.

The Fighting Camels had no answer for Huff, a 6-foot-10 junior who leads the Zags with 17 points per game. Huff scored 26 points in the first half, exceeding his previous high of 24 for a full game, on 12-of-12 shooting.

NO. 16 ALABAMA 104, SOUTH FLORIDA 93

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon tied a career-high 29 points, Aden Holloway added 24 and No. 16 Alabama handled South Florida 104-93 on Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide (8-3) went on a 17-4 run early in the second half that made it 69-53 with 12:44 left in the game and Alabama led by double figures the rest of the way. Philon made two 3-pointers and had eight points, and Holloway scored seven, during the decisive stretch.

Alabama scored at least 100 points for the fourth time this season. The Crimson Tide went into the game No. 8 nationally in scoring at 93.1 per game.

NO. 23 FLORIDA 102, SAINT FRANCIS (PA.) 61

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 18 points, Alex Condon added 14, and Florida got a break from one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country with a victory against Saint Francis.

The Gators (7-4) never trailed while dominating every aspect of their first home game in nearly a month.

Florida made 15 of its first 20 shots while building a 20-point lead and enjoyed enough of a cushion that coach Todd Golden was able to get his bench extended minutes.

Students started chanting for 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux with more than six minutes to play. The world’s tallest teenager — standing 15 inches taller than any of his opponents — entered in the final minutes and got a dunk for his first collegiate field goal.

