Driscoll and American host UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (4-6) at American Eagles (1-9)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts UMBC after Molly Driscoll scored 24 points in American’s 69-63 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Eagles are 1-3 on their home court. American is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 2-3 on the road. UMBC is fifth in the America East scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 37.2%.

American is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 40.5% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 64.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 68.0 American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driscoll is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Kennedy Austin is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Retrievers. Jade Tillman is averaging 12.1 points.

