Drexel faces Mount St. Mary’s after Vanderhorst’s 30-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Drexel Dragons (4-7)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Mount St. Mary’s after Kevon Vanderhorst scored 30 points in Drexel’s 74-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Dragons have gone 3-2 in home games. Drexel is eighth in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Villiam Garcia Adsten averaging 4.1.

The Mountaineers are 2-6 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is fourth in the MAAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Xavier Lipscomb averaging 4.6.

Drexel averages 71.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 79.2 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 12.7 points. Vanderhorst is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Arlandus Keyes is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mountaineers. Lipscomb is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

