Davidson plays conference foe Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (8-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-4)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and Davidson host Tarence Guinyard and Duquesne in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Dukes are 0-3 on the road. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jakub Necas averaging 4.1.

Davidson makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Duquesne has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is averaging 10.4 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Adam is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guinyard averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

