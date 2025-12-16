Creighton visits Xavier on 3-game road skid

Creighton Bluejays (5-5) at Xavier Musketeers (8-3) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton travels to Xavier looking to…

Creighton Bluejays (5-5) at Xavier Musketeers (8-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton travels to Xavier looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Musketeers have gone 7-1 at home. Xavier is sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin paces the Musketeers with 7.4 boards.

The Bluejays have gone 0-2 away from home. Creighton averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Xavier averages 78.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 72.6 Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Josh Dix is averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Blake Harper is averaging 9.2 points.

