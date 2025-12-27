Creighton faces Georgetown following Zediker’s 25-point game

Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 2-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-2 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 2-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-2 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays Georgetown after Ava Zediker scored 25 points in Creighton’s 88-79 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas are 6-1 on their home court. Georgetown has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bluejays are 2-1 in conference matchups. Creighton has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

Georgetown averages 72.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 66.5 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Georgetown gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Jewett is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Hoyas. Khia Miller is averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Grace Boffeli is averaging 6.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

