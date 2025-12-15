Cooper leads Wright State against Miami (OH) after 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-0) at Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-0) at Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Miami (OH) after Michael Cooper scored 22 points in Wright State’s 76-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Raiders have gone 3-1 at home. Wright State ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 14.8 assists per game led by Cooper averaging 3.0.

The RedHawks are 3-0 on the road. Miami (OH) has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wright State averages 78.5 points, 9.1 more per game than the 69.4 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 52.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 15.3 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.