Colorado visits Arizona State following Elliott’s 30-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Colorado after Gabby Elliott scored 30 points in Arizona State’s 68-66 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Sun Devils are 8-0 on their home court. Arizona State has an 11-0 record against teams over .500.

The Buffaloes are 0-1 in road games. Colorado scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. McKinna Brackens is averaging 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.6 steals. Logyn Greer is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 10-0, averaging 68.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

