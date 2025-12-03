Citadel visits Davidson following Scovens’ 21-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (2-6) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Citadel after…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-6) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Citadel after Josh Scovens scored 21 points in Davidson’s 90-74 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. Citadel has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

Davidson scores 77.7 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 75.1 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Adam is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Brown is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Christian Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Braxton Williams is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

