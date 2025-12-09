Cal plays Idaho after Twidale’s 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (8-2) at California Golden Bears (7-3) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Idaho after…

Idaho Vandals (8-2) at California Golden Bears (7-3)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Idaho after Lulu Twidale scored 20 points in Cal’s 92-42 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Golden Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Cal scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Vandals are 2-1 on the road. Idaho leads the Big Sky with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.1.

Cal’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twidale is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Bears. Aliyahna Morris is averaging 7.3 points.

Kyra Gardner is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists.

