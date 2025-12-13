Bryant hosts Lewis and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-8) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-8)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Bryant after Elijah Lewis scored 22 points in Marist’s 80-68 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Bryant ranks sixth in the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Sims II averaging 4.1.

The Red Foxes are 1-1 on the road. Marist is sixth in the MAAC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Bryant scores 62.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 60.4 Marist allows. Marist averages 72.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 70.5 Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Tabales averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Lewis is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.