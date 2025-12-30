Blaine leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb after 23-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-13) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-13)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb after Brycen Blaine scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-72 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Jacob Hudson averaging 2.0.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 in road games. Charleston Southern is the Big South leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Blaine averaging 7.5.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 85.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 87.6 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hogarth is shooting 56.2% and averaging 10.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Blaine averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.