Benigni scores 27, Navy defeats Boston University 82-77

Austin Benigni had 27 points and eight assists as Navy beat Boston University 82-77 on Wednesday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni had 27 points and eight assists as Navy beat Boston University 82-77 on Wednesday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Jordan Pennick scored 18 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (9-5). Aidan Kehoe shot 7 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (5-9) were led in scoring by Chance Gladden, who finished with 26 points. Michael McNair added 13 points and six rebounds for Boston University. Ben Defty finished with 12 points.

Pennick scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Navy to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.