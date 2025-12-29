Belmont visits Indiana State after Scott’s 20-point performance

Belmont Bruins (12-1, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-6, 0-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Belmont Bruins (12-1, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-6, 0-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Belmont after Ian Scott scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 85-65 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana State scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Bruins are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana State scores 76.4 points, 8.2 more per game than the 68.2 Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.9 points. Sam Orme is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.