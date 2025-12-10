Live Radio
Banks scores 18 as DePaul beats Morgan State 92-49

The Associated Press

December 10, 2025, 4:57 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaleb Banks led DePaul past Morgan State on Tuesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 92-49 victory.

Banks shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Blue Demons (7-3). CJ Gunn scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Layden Blocker shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Rob Lawson finished with 13 points for the Bears (1-8). Morgan State also got six points and six rebounds from Christian Meeks. David Bumpass also recorded six points. The loss was the Bears’ seventh straight.

DePaul led 46-15 at halftime, with Blocker racking up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

