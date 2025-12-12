Live Radio
Army Black Knights travel to take on the UMBC Retrievers

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 7:46 AM

Army Black Knights (4-7) at UMBC Retrievers (6-4)

Baltimore; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army heads to UMBC for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Retrievers are 4-1 on their home court. UMBC is second in the America East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jah’likai King averaging 4.2.

The Black Knights are 1-3 in road games. Army is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UMBC makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Army averages 73.5 points per game, 1.9 more than the 71.6 UMBC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Ryan Curry is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Black Knights. Jacen Holloway is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

