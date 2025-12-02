Arkansas State takes home win streak into matchup with UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-0 in home games. Arkansas State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 2-1 away from home. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 4.1.

Arkansas State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. TJ Caldwell is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.1 points.

Seamster is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

