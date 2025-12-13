Arizona State Sun Devils and the Santa Clara Broncos meet in Henderson, Nevada

Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against Santa Clara at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Santa Clara has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

Arizona State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sun Devils. Bryce Ford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Christian Hammond is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

