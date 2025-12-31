American hosts Loyola (MD) following Speed’s 24-point showing

Loyola (MD) visits American after Braeden Speed scored 24 points in Loyola (MD)'s 86-79 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-9) at American Eagles (7-6)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits American after Braeden Speed scored 24 points in Loyola (MD)’s 86-79 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. American is seventh in the Patriot League with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson McDonald averaging 4.3.

The Greyhounds are 0-6 on the road. Loyola (MD) averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

American averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The Eagles and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Madden Collins is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jacob Theodosiou is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Greyhounds. Speed is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

