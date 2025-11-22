Live Radio
Zacch Wiggins’ scores 18 points to lead Old Dominion past Morgan State 88-56

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 11:59 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zacch Wiggins had 18 points in Old Dominion’s 88-56 win against Morgan State on Friday.

Wiggins shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (3-3). Jared Turner scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Battle added 12 points, eight boards and five assists.

Elijah Davis led the way for the Bears (1-5) with 12 points. Christian Meeks added nine points and nine rebounds for Morgan State. Walter Peggs Jr. finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

