Youngstown State hosts Bucknell in out-of-conference matchup

Bucknell Bison (1-2) at Youngstown State Penguins (2-1)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Bucknell in out-of-conference play.

Youngstown State went 9-6 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Penguins averaged 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell finished 7-10 on the road and 17-14 overall last season. The Bison averaged 60.7 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

