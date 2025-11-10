Wofford Terriers to host the Georgia State Panthers on Tuesday

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Wofford Terriers (1-1) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Georgia…

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Wofford Terriers (1-1)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Georgia State.

Wofford went 12-2 at home last season while going 17-12 overall. The Terriers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

Georgia State finished 17-16 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Panthers averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

