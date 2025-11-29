Wisconsin Badgers take on the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (5-3) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays JMU…

James Madison Dukes (5-3) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays JMU at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Badgers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Wisconsin has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 5-3 in non-conference play. JMU ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.4 assists per game led by Zakiya Stephenson averaging 4.5.

Wisconsin averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game JMU gives up. JMU scores 6.8 more points per game (70.6) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Badgers. Lily Krahn is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Peyton McDaniel is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.