Williamson scores 25 as Towson defeats Rhode Island 62-55

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 25 points helped Towson defeat Rhode Island 62-55 on Monday. Williamson shot 10 for…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 25 points helped Towson defeat Rhode Island 62-55 on Monday.

Williamson shot 10 for 21, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (4-2). Jack Doumbia scored 16 points and added three steals. Tyler Tejada had 16 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Rams (4-2) were led in scoring by Myles Corey, who finished with 14 points. Jonah Hinton added 13 points for Rhode Island. Keeyan Itejere finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Towson entered halftime up 25-21. Doumbia paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Williamson scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.