White scores 19, Virginia State takes down Delaware State 62-58

The Associated Press

November 27, 2025, 4:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared White had 19 points and three steals in Virginia State’s 62-58 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday.

Jordan Lambert added nine points for Virginia State. Jared Clawson finished with seven points.

The Hornets (2-6) were led by Zion Bethea, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Ponce James and Ademar Santos added 12 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

