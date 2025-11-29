Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore…

Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Lynch’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 7:26 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Virginia after Ashanti Lynch scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 67-59 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 in home games. Virginia scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 25.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-2 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Lainey averaging 5.9.

Virginia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 10.1 points.

Desi Taylor is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.7 points. Lynch is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up