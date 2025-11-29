Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Lynch’s 27-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Virginia…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Virginia after Ashanti Lynch scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 67-59 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 in home games. Virginia scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 25.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-2 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Lainey averaging 5.9.

Virginia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 10.1 points.

Desi Taylor is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.7 points. Lynch is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 steals.

