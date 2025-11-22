VCU hosts Coppin State after Andrews’ 20-point game

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) at VCU Rams (2-2) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -32.5; over/under…

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) at VCU Rams (2-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -32.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces VCU after Torrin Andrews scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 103-62 victory against the Central Penn Knights.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 8.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taj Thweatt averaging 3.5.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.