UNC Wilmington hosts Kehoe and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (4-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits UNC Wilmington after Aidan Kehoe scored 20 points in Navy’s 84-51 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-2 in road games. Navy is second in the Patriot League scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Navy gives up. Navy has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Jinwoo Kim is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

