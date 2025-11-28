Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UNC Wilmington hosts Kehoe…

UNC Wilmington hosts Kehoe and Navy

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 6:24 AM

Navy Midshipmen (4-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits UNC Wilmington after Aidan Kehoe scored 20 points in Navy’s 84-51 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-2 in road games. Navy is second in the Patriot League scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Navy gives up. Navy has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Jinwoo Kim is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up