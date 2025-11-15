UMBC Retrievers to host Brown Bears Sunday

UMBC went 14-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Retrievers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

Brown Bears (0-2) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)

Baltimore; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays Brown.

UMBC went 14-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Retrievers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

Brown went 4-8 on the road and 12-15 overall last season. The Bears averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

