UMBC Retrievers to host Brown Bears Sunday

Brown Bears (0-2) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)
Baltimore; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays Brown.
UMBC went 14-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Retrievers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.
Brown went 4-8 on the road and 12-15 overall last season. The Bears averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.
