UMBC puts home win streak on the line against Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Delaware State looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Retrievers have gone 3-0 in home games. UMBC scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-5 away from home. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Ponce James averaging 4.0.

UMBC scores 75.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.0 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jah’likai King is shooting 34.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Zion Bethea is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals. James is averaging 12.1 points, four assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.