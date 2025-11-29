Live Radio
UMBC plays Delaware State, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 7:26 AM

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Retrievers take on Delaware State.

The Retrievers are 3-0 on their home court. UMBC leads the America East with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jah’likai King averaging 5.7.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

UMBC’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than UMBC has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 34.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 12.0 points.

Zion Bethea averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Ponce James is averaging 12.1 points, four assists and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

