UMBC plays Delaware State, aims for 4th straight home win

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Retrievers take on Delaware State.

The Retrievers are 3-0 on their home court. UMBC leads the America East with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jah’likai King averaging 5.7.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

UMBC’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than UMBC has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 34.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 12.0 points.

Zion Bethea averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Ponce James is averaging 12.1 points, four assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

