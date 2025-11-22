UMBC hosts Towson in non-conference matchup

Towson Tigers (3-2) at UMBC Retrievers (2-3) Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Towson in non-conference…

Towson Tigers (3-2) at UMBC Retrievers (2-3)

Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Towson in non-conference action.

The Retrievers have gone 1-1 in home games. UMBC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Towson has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

UMBC averages 62.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 66.6 Towson gives up. Towson averages 10.2 more points per game (73.4) than UMBC gives up to opponents (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Scott is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 steals. Jade Tillman is shooting 34.0% and averaging 12.0 points.

Zoli Khalil is averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Thalia Shepard is averaging 12.0 points.

