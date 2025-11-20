UAPB visits Marshall after Joseph’s 22-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts UAPB after Landen Joseph scored 22 points in Marshall’s 104-78 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Marshall finished 20-13 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Thundering Herd gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-6 away from home. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaquan Scott averaging 4.5.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.