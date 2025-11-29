Troy takes on FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-3) vs. Troy Trojans (6-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays FGCU…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-3) vs. Troy Trojans (6-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays FGCU at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Trojans are 6-1 in non-conference play. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 43.4 boards. Zay Dyer paces the Trojans with 12.3 rebounds.

The Eagles are 2-3 in non-conference play. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Troy makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). FGCU averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Sinai Douglas is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 10.4 points.

