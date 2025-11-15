Towson hosts Coppin State following Morris’ 23-point game

Coppin State faces Towson after Khila Morris scored 23 points in Coppin State's 90-62 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

Coppin State Eagles (1-3) at Towson Tigers (2-2)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Towson after Khila Morris scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 90-62 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

Towson finished 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 62.1 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 19-15 overall with a 10-8 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 9.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

