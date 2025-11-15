Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Towson hosts Coppin State…

Towson hosts Coppin State following Morris’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 11:55 AM

Coppin State Eagles (1-3) at Towson Tigers (2-2)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Towson after Khila Morris scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 90-62 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

Towson finished 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 62.1 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 19-15 overall with a 10-8 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 9.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up