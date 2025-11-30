Thomas, Howard Bison to host Onu, Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (5-1) at Howard Bison (6-2) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse travels to Howard for a…

Syracuse Orange (5-1) at Howard Bison (6-2)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse travels to Howard for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 5.5.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse is seventh in college basketball with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Journey Thompson averaging 3.0.

Howard’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Bynum Johnson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.3 points.

Laila Phelia is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 13.0 points.

