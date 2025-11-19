Thomas has 24 in Dartmouth’s 113-68 victory over Maine-Augusta

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 24 points as Dartmouth beat Maine-Augusta 113-68 on Tuesday. Thomas added six rebounds…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 24 points as Dartmouth beat Maine-Augusta 113-68 on Tuesday.

Thomas added six rebounds for the Big Green (1-3). Connor Amundsen scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Ben Brown shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Khalif Bettis led the way for the Moose with 13 points and three steals. Ben Francis added 10 points for Maine-Augusta. Aviyon Matthews had nine points.

Maine-Augusta is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.