Theodosiou leads Loyola (MD) against Coppin State after 20-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (2-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-5)

Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Coppin State after Jacob Theodosiou scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 101-51 victory against the Washington (MD) Shoremen.

The Greyhounds are 2-1 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Coppin State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola (MD) scores 74.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodosiou is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Greyhounds. Troy Cicero is averaging 8.1 points.

Demariontay Hall is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.6 points for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 9.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

