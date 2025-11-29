Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Theodosiou leads Loyola (MD)…

Theodosiou leads Loyola (MD) against Coppin State after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 7:26 AM

Coppin State Eagles (2-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-5)

Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Coppin State after Jacob Theodosiou scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 101-51 victory against the Washington (MD) Shoremen.

The Greyhounds are 2-1 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Coppin State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola (MD) scores 74.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodosiou is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Greyhounds. Troy Cicero is averaging 8.1 points.

Demariontay Hall is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.6 points for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 9.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up