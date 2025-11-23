Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stafford scores 13 as…

Stafford scores 13 as Southern Illinois beats Delaware 79-59

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 7:34 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Stafford helped lead Southern Illinois over Delaware on Sunday with 13 points off of the bench in a 79-59 win at the Jacksonville Classic.

Prince Aligbe scored 12 points and added six rebounds for the Salukis (3-2). Davion Sykes finished with 12 points, while adding four steals.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-4) were led by Alex Kazanecki, who recorded 17 points. Justyn Fernandez added 12 points and six rebounds for Delaware.

Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 18:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Aligbe racking up eight points. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 73-48 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Stafford scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up