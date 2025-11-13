St. John’s takes on Yale in non-conference showdown

Yale Bulldogs (0-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1) New York; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays St.…

Yale Bulldogs (0-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1)

New York; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays St. John’s for a non-conference matchup.

St. John’s went 16-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 56.6 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Yale finished 2-12 on the road and 4-23 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.