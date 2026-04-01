Minnesota and Baylor play in CBC matchup

Baylor Bears (16-16, 6-13 Big 12) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-17, 8-13 Big Ten) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT…

Baylor Bears (16-16, 6-13 Big 12) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-17, 8-13 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Baylor in the College Basketball Crown.

The Golden Gophers are 8-13 against Big Ten opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Minnesota has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 6-13 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 15.8 assists per game led by Obi Agbim averaging 3.2.

Minnesota is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor scores 14.1 more points per game (82.6) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Langston Reynolds is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Tounde Yessoufou is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 22.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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