Creighton plays Rutgers in CBC matchup

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-19, 7-15 Big Ten) vs. Creighton Bluejays (15-17, 9-12 Big East) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-19, 7-15 Big Ten) vs. Creighton Bluejays (15-17, 9-12 Big East)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and Rutgers square off in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bluejays have gone 9-12 against Big East teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasen Green averaging 4.1.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten games is 7-15. Rutgers is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Creighton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 70.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 75.0 Creighton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harun Zrno is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 6.6 points. Tariq Francis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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