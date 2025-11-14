Southern Utah Thunderbirds play the Idaho Vandals, aim for 4th straight win

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0) at Idaho Vandals (2-1) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to keep…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0) at Idaho Vandals (2-1)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Thunderbirds take on Idaho.

Idaho went 18-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Vandals averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Southern Utah finished 9-21 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Thunderbirds shot 39.4% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

