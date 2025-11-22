Live Radio
Southern Illinois Salukis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens meet

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-3) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will take on Delaware at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Southern Illinois went 14-19 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Salukis allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Delaware finished 16-20 overall with a 16-20 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 26.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

