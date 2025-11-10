South Dakota State plays Murray State after Meyer’s 22-point game

Murray State Racers (2-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Murray State Racers (2-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0)

Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Murray State after Brooklyn Meyer scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 79-65 win over the Rice Owls.

South Dakota State finished 30-4 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.4 last season.

Murray State finished 25-8 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Racers averaged 8.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.