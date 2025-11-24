Siena wins 73-69 over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 22 points as Siena beat Holy Cross 73-69 on Monday. Shoats also had…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 22 points as Siena beat Holy Cross 73-69 on Monday.

Shoats also had five assists and three steals for the Saints (4-2). Francis Folefac scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tasman Goodrick shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Aiden Disu led the Crusaders (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Holy Cross also got 10 points apiece from Tyler Boston and Gabe Warren.

Shoats put up 10 points in the first half for Siena, who went into halftime tied 39-39 with Holy Cross. Shoats scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

