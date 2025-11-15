Schwieger scores 17 as Queens takes down Sacred Heart 81-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carson Schwieger had 17 points in Queens’ 81-64 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday. Schwieger shot…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carson Schwieger had 17 points in Queens’ 81-64 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Schwieger shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Royals (2-3). Nasir Mann scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Chris Ashby had 15 points and finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Pioneers (1-3) were led in scoring by Anquan Hill, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Taj Bryant added 14 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart. Dashon Gittens had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

