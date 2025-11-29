Ruedinger scores 30 as Green Bay beats Haskell 95-55

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Preston Ruedinger scored 30 points as Green Bay beat Haskell 95-55 on Saturday. Ruedinger shot…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Preston Ruedinger scored 30 points as Green Bay beat Haskell 95-55 on Saturday.

Ruedinger shot 12 for 16, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Phoenix (4-5). Ramel Bethea scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. CJ O’Hara shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Nehemiah Boykins finished with 17 points and two steals for the Fighting Indians. Haskell also got 11 points from Pehja Hudson. Preston Olney also recorded 10 points.

